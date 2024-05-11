PSA slapped on bovine smuggler

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 10

Under operation ‘Kamdhenu’, the Jhajjar Kotli police, with the help of Kulgam police, apprehended a bovine smuggler from Qazigund area and booked him under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).

This is the fourth case registered under the PSA against bovine smugglers within two months in Nagrota sub-division.

The accused has been identified as Talib Hussain of Janakha in Jammu district. He was detained in Qazigund.

“Following his repeated engagement in bovine smuggling, due to which the sentiments of particular community have been hurt, multiple FIRs were registered against the accused for indulging in the crime,” an official said.

There are six FIRs registered against the accused in Bagh-e-Bahu, Channi Himmat, Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu and in Ramban district.

