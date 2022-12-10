Public Safety Act slapped on history-sheeter Rohit Kumar detained in Samba district

Jammu, December 9
A history-sheeter was detained in Samba district on Friday after being slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said. The accused, Rohit Kumar alias Makhan, said to be involved in a number of criminal activities, was detained by a special police team from RS Pura area.
According to the police, a number of heinous cases are registered against Kumar at police stations of Ramgarh, Samba, Bari-Brahmana and R S Pura, Nawabad and Bishnah. Keeping in view of his repeated involvement in criminal activities, a dossier was prepared by the Samba SSP following which District Magistrate issued the order of his detention under the PSA.
