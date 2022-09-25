Pulwama judge attached to HC Registrar’s office

Srinagar, September 24
The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has attached Principal Sessions Judge (Pulwama) Abdul Rashid Malik to the office of the HC Registrar (Judicial) nearly two years after he complained against an HC judge that the latter had been interfering in his work.
Malik had been seeking voluntary retirement. An order issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta states, “Till the time the order regarding voluntary retirement of Abdul Rashid Malik, as recommended by the full court, is received from the government, he shall remain attached with the office of the Registrar (Judicial), High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Srinagar wing.”
The charge of the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, has been entrusted to the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, in addition to his own work till further orders, the order reads.
