Pune film fest to promote J&K culture

New Delhi, May 23
The echoes of social and cultural dimensions of J&K and the scenic fiesta of the Valley will reverberate across Maharashtra during the upcoming 5-day J&K International Film Festival, to be organised in Pune from June 11 to 15.
The organisers have decided to.dedicate the event to the santroo maestro, late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who hailed from Jammu.
Sarhad, a Pune-based NGO, took an initiative in 2019 to organise a film festival, by the name and style of J&K International Film Festival, but the same could not fructify due to Covid. “The festival is aimed at providing a platform to all the filmmakers from J&K,” Sarhad chief Sanjay Nahar said.
