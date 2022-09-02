Punjab couple held with 7 kg heroin in J-K’s Udhampur

PTI

Jammu, September 2

A couple from Punjab were arrested and 7 kg of heroin seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said Lovepreet Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur were travelling in a private car when they were intercepted by police, leading to the major drugs haul.

The accused, hailing from Ram Tirth Road in Punjab’s Amritsar, are inter-state drug smugglers and a case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered against them, the officer said.