Punjab couple held with 7 kg heroin in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, September 2
A couple from Punjab were arrested and 7 kg of heroin seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday, a senior police officer said.
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said Lovepreet Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur were travelling in a private car when they were intercepted by police, leading to the major drugs haul.
The accused, hailing from Ram Tirth Road in Punjab’s Amritsar, are inter-state drug smugglers and a case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered against them, the officer said.
