Punjab drug peddler among 3 nabbed in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 21

The police arrested Punjab-based drug smuggler wit 500gm heroin at Kotli Mian Fateh in Miran Sahib area of the district.

The suspect has been identified as Lal Hussain resident of Jalandhar in Punjab.

During the search, 500 gms of heroin was recovered from his possession. In this regard case under Sections 8, 21 and 22 of the NDPS Act was registered at Miran Sahib. “Further investigation of the case is going on including forward and backward linkages in the case Jammu Police is working intensively to uproot the chains of drug supply in the region and thorough questioning of the accused is going on to know the origin of the drugs supply chain” an official said.

In a separate case, the Kathua police recovered 10.35 gram of heroin from possession of two smugglers.

As per police, information was received at police station Kathua that two persons identified as Navdeep Singh and Sahil Khajuria both resident of Ward Number 1 Kathua were doing illegal trade of selling drugs and kept considerable quantity of narcotics substance in their possession which they were trying to sell.

A police team under the supervision of a DSP and SHO laid down a check-point at Berrian Pattan area and intercepted one motorcycle and apprehended the accused.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu