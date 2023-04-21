Punjab man’s property attached for terror links

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 20

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police has attached a Punjab man’s property for “his links with militants”. Amarbhir Singh of Baba Darshan Singh Enclave at Ram Tirath Mahal in Amritsar has been accused of funding militancy in J&K. He is reportedly living in Dubai and has been wanted in many cases in Punjab and J&K, an official said.

Complying with the court orders, the SIA took the help of the Punjab Police to attach the property of Singh in presence of an executive magistrate. The case is related to the seizure of Rs 15 lakh hawala money at Nagrota in Jammu, an SIA official said.

“Further investigation of the case revealed that the seized amount was being transported from Punjab to Kashmir for financing the terror activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM),” the official said.

SIA DSP Bhupinder Kumar said, “This is the first action taken by the SIA outside J&K.”

In 2021, the SIA had arrested two associates of the JeM and filed a chargesheet against them in the terror financing case. They were in constant touch with their handlers across the border as well as with terrorists in South Kashmir and Punjab, the SIA said.

They have been identified as Parvez and Farooq, who had conspired with now slain militants Muzamil Malik and Ashiq Nengroo to facilitate the movement of terror funds which were to be further distributed among JeM militants operating in Kashmir for launching terror attacks in India, the SIA added.

First such action

