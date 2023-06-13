Punjab smuggler among 3 injured in Samba firing

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 12

Three persons, including a “drug smuggler” from Punjab, were injured in a firing incident during a clash among two groups in Rangoor village of Samba district on Monday morning.

Drugs, weapon seized A pistol and 2.08-kg heroin have been seized which the three “smugglers” had concealed near the Rarian checkpoint, the police said.

The police said three persons — Jagdeep Singh (21) and Satinderpal Singh (26) of Taran Taran and Sunny Kumar (22) of Amritsar — in an SUV bearing Chandigarh registration number had a scuffle with eight local youngsters over a trivial issue of getting aside to let their vehicle pass.

Meanwhile, Satinderpal opened fire, injuring two locals — Sunil Kumar (25) and his 21-year-old namesake. “During the scuffle, a gunshot by Satinderpal hurt his accomplice Sunny. As the smugglers’ car was surrounded by local residents, they took someone’s bike and fled,” the police said.

After getting information, the police caught the accused. The three injured were shifted to the GMC Hospital in Jammu.

“During interrogation, the drug smugglers disclosed that they had hidden arms and ammunitions and drugs near the Rarian check point.Naka point. A pistol and 2.08-kg heroin were seized,” the police added.