Put on notice for overstaying, two occupants vacate govt accomodation

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 6

In a significant development in the much publicized Public Interest Litigation seeking eviction of overstaying former ministers, MLAs and others from government accommodation, Advocate General (AG) DC Raina informed the Division Bench of J&K and Ladakh High Court that two premises have already been vacated by political persons whereas six more are in the process of being vacated.

Raina was assisted by Additional Advocate General Amit Gupta and government advocate Sajad Ashraf. The Division Bench comprised Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi.

Occupation of govt quarters A PIL was filed in J&K HC seeking eviction of overstaying former ministers, MLAs and others from government quarters

HC informed that two premises have already been vacated whereas six more are in the process of being vacated

Directions were passed by the HC on April 3, 2024, regarding the matter after which action was taken

Directions were passed by the Division Bench on April 3, 2024, regarding the matter after which action was taken.

Raina further submitted that in respect of other premises, the matter is under consideration before the committee for which he sought two months time to do the needful in the matter.

On the other hand, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocate Rahul Raina submitted that there is no proper compliance of the directions passed by the Division Bench on April 3, 2024, as the Division Bench had categorically directed Director Estates, Jammu, and Director Estates, Kashmir, to pass individual orders in respect of all 43 occupants and also to explain why these occupants were not charged rental at commercial rates since they are not holding any office as of now.

Ahmed argued that there cannot be two laws in a similar situation as J&K administration evicted more than 200 politicians, including two former chief ministers namely Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and several ex-ministers but undue favour was being extended to remaining politicians who have access to the corridors of powers.

Ahmed further submitted that it is unfortunate that the exercise undertaken by the Estates Department pursuant to the High Court order has been kept in two sealed covers contrary to the observations expressed by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, who deprecated the filing of documents in sealed covers.

Ahmed further submitted that referring of the cases of overstaying politicians to the committee of J&K government is a ploy to shield the illegal occupation of government quarters by politicians who are close to the seat of power.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ladakh