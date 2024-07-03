Put sports policy draft in public domain soon: Ladakh L-G Brig BD Mishra (retd) to officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 2

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig BD Mishra (retd) has asked the Youth Services and Sports Department to put the draft Sports Policy in public domain by mid-July. The L-G also asked the UT officials to provide space for training of taekwondo players.

He said this during a meeting with Shahnaz Parveen, who is the first player from Ladakh to secure 8th place in the finals of the Group Women Under-30 category at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship held in Vietnam.

Shahnaz Parveen called on the L-G and held a meeting in which Secretary to the LG, L Franklin, among others were present. Shahnaz informed the L-G that she also was the first female Ladakhi taekwondo player to qualify for the Chengdu FISU World University Games.

Shahnaz highlighted the potential of athletes from Kargil and requested the L-G to provide a training hall, where she can train for events and also train aspiring taekwondo players from Kargil. She also requested him to relook at the sports quota introduced by Ladakh police for recruitment for various posts in which sportspersons have to clear the written exam first. She also urged the L-G to implement the scholarship rule in Ladakh and frame the sports policy at the earliest.

Shahnaz, who is also the sports secretary of All Ladakh Students Welfare Association, Jammu, requested the L-G to provide bus service to girl students at Girls Hostel in Jammu for their safety and convenience.

The L-G asked the OSD to Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Stanzin Thakchos to provide space in a government facility so that Parveen can train herself along with other aspiring taekwondo players. He also asked Thakchos to find out the weightage of marks in written exams, physical and practical for sports quota aspirants in various recruitment drives conducted by Ladakh Police.

