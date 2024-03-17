 Quiet transformation taking place: Sinha : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said J&K is growing and a quiet transformation is taking place in various sectors. Sinha was addressing ‘Business Conclave 2024’, organised by the Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi.

In his address, Sinha said J&K is growing at an impressive pace and a quiet transformation is taking place in various sectors. “We have embarked on a transformation of key economic areas to achieve the goals of inclusive and rapid development to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” Sinha added.

Interacting with the students of SRCC, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir has become the centre of innovation, industries, tourism, education, sports, agriculture, health, entrepreneurship and handicrafts.

He said the commitment of the administration towards inclusive development has created an enabling environment for the deprived sections, youth, women and farmers to unleash their true potential. “We have taken concrete steps to create a fear-free, corruption-free and terrorism-free J&K. People-centric governance, efficient public service delivery mechanism, accelerated speed of project completion, saturation of welfare schemes and equal opportunity for all have empowered the common man and improved ease of living,” he added.

Sinha said that policy for him is not just a piece of paper but dreams and aspirations of the people. “We have made the common man a stakeholder in policy-making and development works are being taken up as per their needs. J&K is making impressive strides in the country in digital and physical connectivity. Smart City projects have realised the dream of urban transformation and the aspirations and dreams of the youth are blossoming,” Sinha added.

Development in various sectors

We have embarked on transformation of key economic areas to achieve the goals of inclusive and rapid development to fulfil the aspirations of the people. — Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor, J&K

