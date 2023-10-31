R R Swain takes over as JK DGP

PTI

Srinagar, Oct 31

Senior IPS officer R R Swain took over as the Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Swain, a 1991-batch IPS officer, assumed the post upon the retirement of Dilbag Singh, who was the longest serving DGP of Jammu and Kashmir. He remained posted at various important and key positions in Jammu and Kashmir Police. At a function held at the Police headquarters here, Swain was received by senior officers. He also inspected a guard of honour.

Top officers including special DG Crime A K Choudhary, ADGP SJM Gillani, M K Sinha and Vijay Kumar were among those present, a police official said. In November 2006, Swain was sent on central deputation where he held prestigious posts. In June 2020, he joined Jammu & Kashmir Police as head of the CID wing.

Immediately after taking over as DGP, Swain chaired a meeting which was attended by senior officers of the PHQ and other wings. The heads of departments of different wings and senior officers briefed the DGP about the working of their wings and offices.

