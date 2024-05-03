‘Radicalised’ man about to join militant ranks arrested

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 2

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police today said it had arrested one “hard-core, radicalised” person, who was about to join militant ranks on the motivation of Pakistan-based handlers. The CIK identified him as Waseem Ahmed Shaikh of Beerwah in Budgam.

The CIK said: “By this action, the police have busted a terrorist recruitment module of the AuGH outfit and thwarted several youths from joining terrorism.” While saying that the suspect was in touch with Pakistani handlers, the CIK said parents should keep an eye on the activities of their children using social media, so that they do not fall in the trap of various groups on WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and other social media platforms.

The CIK added that several groups were being run by Pakistan-based militant commanders on these platforms to radicalise and recruit gullible youth into the militant ranks.

The CIK said on April 29, a tip-off was received that terrorist outfit Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind (an offshoot of ISIS/ISKP) was trying to re-establish its base and revive its cadres in Kashmir.

During investigation, it was found that a “Pakistan-based terror handler of AuGH, identified as Hamzah, alias Gazi, had been learnt brainwashing and radicalising Kashmiri youth to join militancy.

The CIK said the AuGH had brainwashed and cultivated few committed hybrid OGWs in the Valley. “One brainwashed individual, namely Waseem Ahmad Sheikh of Beerwah, was identified on ground and was accordingly detained for questioning.”

Preliminary investigation found that the suspect was in constant touch with Pakistan-based handlers virtually. The handlers go by the names of Zakir Bhai, Sulfe Bhai, Gazee Hams, Nisar Kaloch, Rizwaan Baie, Ansar Bhai, Wahid Baie, Hyder Bhai and Saifulla Baie. The suspect was about to join the AuGH by forming a new group.

“He had been further assigned to identify a group of youth willing to join terrorism with the AuGH. It was further revealed that a Pakistan-based terrorist commander had assured him of supplying arms and ammunitions for him and his group in the coming days,” the police said.

“Investigation further revealed that he was a part of many WhatsApp and Telegram groups associated with terrorist outfits. Further investigation is on to identify other members of such groups to take legal action against them,” the police said.

