Rafting event held at Doda’s Shibnote

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

In a move to promote adventure sports and tourism, the Doda administration organised a rafting event at the popular Shibnote rafting spot, near Premnagar.

“Supervised by Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, the event marks a continued effort to highlight the district’s potential as a hub for adventure activities,” an official said.

The rafting activity, held on the white waters of the Chenab River, was conducted by the members of Extreme Adventure Group. The Deputy Commissioner himself participated in the event, donning the necessary safety gear and experiencing the exhilarating sport under the watchful eyes of rafting professionals.

The DC shared his enthusiasm for such events, noting their vital role in boosting tourism, especially in adventure sports. He expressed optimism about the potential impact of these activities on the district’s tourism, particularly attracting tourists from Bhaderwah to explore Shibnote’s adventure destinations.

The 15-day rafting event has already garnered attention from tourists across the district. The success of this and previous events at Shibnote is seen as a milestone in the promotion of tourism in Doda, particularly adventure sports.

The administration plans to introduce more diverse adventure activities, like trekking, paragliding, and mountain biking to showcase Doda as an attractive destination for adventure enthusiasts.

