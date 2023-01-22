Rahul capable of becoming PM, says Raut

PTI

Jammu, January 21

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is capable to be the PM and no third front would be successful sans the grand old party.

He said the purpose of Gandhi’s rally from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was to remove the hatred and fear and not to unite the opposition parties under the banner of his party.

“Ideological and political differences apart, he (Gandhi) will show his leadership qualities and will be a big challenge (for the ruling BJP in 2024 general elections). He will make a miracle,” the MP said. Raut, who walked for nearly 13-km alongside Gandhi between Hatli Morh and Chandwal amid rain on Friday, said the BJP had spread a wrong notion about the Congress leader but this yatra had busted all their myths about him.