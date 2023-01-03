Rahul Gandhi to hoist Tricolour on January 30

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume its second leg of the journey from Delhi on Tuesday after covering nine states and a UT in its first leg and will end with hoisting of the national flag by Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar on January 30.

Addressing a joint press conference here, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Yatra had so far covered 3,122 km.

“It will continue from Delhi on January 3, walking through Uttar Pradesh from the same day to January 5, Haryana from January 6 to 10, Punjab from January 11 to 20 after spending one day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19. The rally will enter J&K on the evening of January 20,” Venugopal said.