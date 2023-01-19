Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters J-K

Lakhanpur (J&K), January 19
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walked into Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the final phase of his Bharat Jodo Yatra that started in Kanyakumari in September and will end on January 30 in Srinagar.
As dusk fell and temperatures dipped, hundreds of people walked alongside the former Congress president. In a customary handover function, Punjab’s Congress unit gave the party flag to a leader from the Jammu and Kashmir unit.
Welcoming him into the union territory, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah drew a parallel between the Shankaracharya and Rahul Gandhi. “Many years ago, Shankaracharya had undertaken a yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. And today you are doing it,” the MP said at a rally here.
He said that today’s India is not that of Ram’s Bharat or Gandhi’s Hindustan because people are divided on religion. “If we are together, we will be able to overcome the hatred of the present day,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal’s name for judgeship in Delhi High Court
Says the proposal for Kirpal’s appointment as judge of the H...
Protesting wrestlers not satisfied with Sports ministry's response, want WFI to be dissolved
Grapplers say will lodge FIR against WFI president Brij Bhus...
Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres
Man arrested in this connection
In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments
Women officers are allowed following wings—Engineers, Signal...
BBC documentary on PM Modi a 'propaganda piece': India
The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindse...