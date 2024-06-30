Rahul urged to raise issue of Indians trapped in Ukraine war with Centre

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 29

J&K Students Association said it has written to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to raise the issue of 30 Indian nationals, including two Kashmiris, trapped in the Russia-Ukraine War.

In a statement, national convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami, said these 30 persons have fallen victim to a fraudulent recruitment scheme, leading to their forced deployment in the Russian army. Despite repeated appeals to the Ministry of External Affairs and the concerned embassy over the past four months, no concrete steps have been taken to address their plight, the statement added.

Azad Yusuf Kumar from Poshwan Awantipora in Pulwama district was allegedly deceived by a Dubai-based consultant, Faisal Khan, who promised job opportunities in cooking and cleaning in Russia through a YouTube channel.

“Azad travelled from Mumbai to Sharjah, and then to Moscow. Upon arrival in Russia, he and his companions were coerced into signing agreements written in Russian. They were handed over to the Russian Army, trained for 15 days, and deployed to the Ukraine border, where Azad sustained injuries and is currently stranded,” the statement said.

Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Hajinar Tangdar area of Kupwara, also went missing in Russia. Zahoor traveled to Russia in December 2023 with his companions, Arbaab from Uttar Pradesh and Asfaan from Hyderabad. His sudden disappearance has caused deep distress among his family and loved ones, it added.

Families of these recruits have sought help in New Delhi but have been unable to meet any top government authority. They expressed desperation, noting that their loved ones have been trapped in the Russian army for four months, living under miserable conditions. All these families want is to bring their kids back. They have been living like prisoners for the past four months, with no resolution in sight, the association added. The situation has become even more urgent as two Indians and two Nepali nationals have been killed on the warfront.

The J&K Students Association, through its letter, urged Rahul Gandhi for personal intervention and to raise this critical issue with the Minister of External Affairs in the House. The association said that it is the government’s responsibility to get these citizens out of danger, ensuring their safe repatriation and preventing such incidents in the future.

The association said it hoped for a positive and swift response from the Leader of Opposition, urging that the plight of these citizens be addressed at the highest levels to ensure their safe return. It hoped that Rahul Gandhi will represent the case strongly in the House so that families back at home will feel a sigh of relief and be able to meet their loved ones again.

