Raids in 3 districts of J&K amid probe into threat to scribes

PTI

Srinagar, November 24

The police on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir after some journalists received threats online from terror outfits.

"A search is being carried out in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts," the Srinagar police stated. It said the ongoing search was undertaken following leads received during similar searches a few days ago in the same case.

'KashmirFight', an online page used by terror outfits, had released a hit-list of journalists, accusing them of working at the behest of security and intelligence agencies. At least five local journalists have since resigned from their jobs.