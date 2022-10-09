Raids in Srinagar in terror case

PTI

Srinagar, October 8

The special investigation unit (SIU) of the J&K Police on Saturday carried out searches at two places in the city in connection with terror cases.

“The raids were carried out to dismantle and disturb the nexus between terrorists and their associates,” a police official said. “The special investigation unit in its continuous investigation in different ULPA cases, after Pampore and Kulgam, conducted searches in the suspected houses at Sheeraz Colony Ganie near Ration Ghat Soura and Shalbaf Mohalla New Colony Jinab Sahab Anchar Soura,” the official said. Incriminating materials have been seized, he added.