Railways conducts successful trial run on Chenab Rail Bridge

Jammu, June 20
The Railways conducted a successful trial run on the newly constructed Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge. A mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train chugged at a speed of 40 km/hour on the bridge that connects Sangaldan in Ramban district with Reasi. Regular train services on this route would start soon, sources said.
As per an official statement of the Railways, the MEMU trial run on the newly constructed electrified Reasi-Sangaldan section with route length of 46 km on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula rail link in the afternoon.
“It (the trial) was successfully carried out starting at 12.35 pm from Sangaldan and reaching Reasi at 2.05 pm. On the way, it passed through nine tunnels with a combined length of 40.787 km and longest tunnel T-44 (11.13 km). The first-ever full train crossed the iconic bridge between Dugga and Bakkal stations across the Chenab. The world’s highest railway bridge has a central span of 467 m at a staggering height of 359 m,” the statement read.
Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga and Sawlakoteare stations on the route are situated in Reasi district. For the first time, the railway electrification work on this section has been executed with state-of-the-art technology, Rigid Overhead Conductor System.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kejriwal gets bail
May be freed today | ED to file appeal | Victory of truth: A...
Paid Rs 32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police
2 accused too confess to crime | Burnt papers found
‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’
Gaurav Yadav, Punjab DG
Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband
Says this wasn’t how love story was supposed to end