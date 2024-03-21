Railways cuts fares in Kashmir by 50 per cent

Srinagar, March 20
As a major relief to commuters, Northern Railways on Wednesday decided to reduce the train fares in the Kashmir Valley. “Railways have reinstated second class ordinary fare on passenger trains in the Valley,” the officials said. The charges have dropped from 40 to 50 per cent. Before the relief, the fare was Rs 35 from Sadura station (Anantnag district) to Srinagar. It has now come down to Rs 15.
“This relief is applicable across the Valley in Kashmir and travelling by train has become highly affordable and cheap after the relief,” officials said.
The rail services are presently operating from Baramulla town in the north of the Valley to Sangaldan in Ramban district of the Jammu division. By the end of April, rail service will be operational from Udhampur to Baramulla thereby connecting the Valley with the rest of the country through railway services. — IANS
