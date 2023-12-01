Rain, snow in Gulmarg, Doodhpathri

Our Correspodent

Srinagar, November 30

Renowned tourist destinations, including Gulmarg and Doodhpathri, were blanketed in fresh snowfall on Thursday, accompanied by rain in the plains, resulting in a dip in temperatures.

The Meteorological Department’s forecast anticipated light to moderate rainfall in most areas and light snowfall in middle and higher elevations.

Simultaneously, night-time temperatures across Kashmir saw improvement, with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, registering a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius. while Konibal and Gulmarg experienced a low of minus 1 degree Celsius each.

