Raina visits flood-hit villages

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 2

BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina today conducted tour of flood-hit areas in Handwara, Kupwara and Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara area.

During the visit, Raina urged the departments concerned to remain vigilant in case of any exigency.

“He urged the officials concerned to be vigilant and proactive and mobilise men and machinery so that any kind of eventuality is tackled smoothly. He also urged for close coordination to ensure timely rescue and rehabilitation,” the BJP statement said.

Raina asked people not to venture close to the water bodies and streams and contact proactively to district level or tehsil-level control rooms in case of any emergency or need of any evacuation and fully cooperate with district administration.

