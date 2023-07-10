 Rains, landslides kill 5, downpour alert issued, Srinagar road remains closed : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Rains, landslides kill 5, downpour alert issued, Srinagar road remains closed

Rains, landslides kill 5, downpour alert issued, Srinagar road remains closed

Rains, landslides kill 5, downpour alert issued, Srinagar road remains closed

Submerged houses along the Chenab river in Doda. Agencies



PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, July 9

Heavy rainfall and landslides left five persons dead in J&K and Ladakh in 24 hours. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed for traffic on Saturday due to weather vagaries, would remain shut till Monday, the J&K police informed on Sunday evening. Landslides have caused damages to the road.

Rescue work underway after a bus was struck by a landslide in Doda.

Only heavy vehicles have been advised to take the Mughal road to reach Srinagar from Jammu so that supply of essential commodities in the Valley do not suffer.

Two persons were killed when the bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide at Bhangroo on the Thathri-Gandoh road in Doda district on Sunday. While two persons were stuck inside the bus, a JCB was called to rescue them but another landslide hit the vehicle, killing the driver and a JCB helper. The deceased have been identified as Amir Hussain (driver) and Mudassir Hussain. The bus conductor (Shahid Hussain) somehow escaped with injuries. There was no passenger on the bus.

Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh and Lance Naik Telu Ram who were swept away during a flash flood in Poonch.

In Kargil, one Mohammad Kazim was killed when a boulder hit his vehicle near Pandrass village along the Leh-Srinagar highway.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two Army men, who were washed away while crossing a stream in Poonch on Saturday, have been found. Army’s White Knight Corps stated that during an area domination patrol in Poonch, Lance Naik Telu Ram got swept away due to flash floods while crossing a mountainous stream. Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh, the patrol leader, laid down his life while trying to save Telu Ram, it said.

Cops stop commuters from taking the Srinagar road in Udhampur. ANI

Rain continued till afternoon in Jammu division, resulting in washing away of a major part of the Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH-44) at Chamba Seri in Ramban.

A red warning was issued for Kathua and Samba districts and other lower catchment areas. The meteorological department issued the alert after receiving information from several places that the water level in rivers and streams had crossed the danger mark this morning.

Srinagar-based Army’s Chinar Corps provided emergency relief and aid to over 650 pilgrims stranded on the NH-44 near Qazigund in Kashmir due to inclement weather and landslides at Ramban.

Trouble not yet over

More rain is likely in Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Doda and Udhampur districts.

Meteorological Department

Avoid slide-prone areas

Ladakh people are advised to remain vigilant and avoid slide-prone areas. Meteorology officials

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated heavy rainfall and flash floods in the hilly terrains of Udhampur were particularly affecting houses and population in Dudu, Jakhed, Pattan, Latti and surrounding areas. He said that he had spoken to the Udhampur Deputy Commissioner. The SDM and the tehsildar had been deputed to urgently ensure the safety of local residents by shifting them to safe places, he said. The Leh administration issued an advisory in which it asked tourists and other people to refrain from venturing on the Leh-Manali highway besides Khardungla, Changla and Lamayuru areas without confirming their current status.

A concrete bridge over Khellani Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar national highway was washed away as Chenab and its tributaries, especially Neeru in Bhaderwah and Kalnai in Bhalessa, were in full spate. More than 15 people caught in flash floods in the district were rescued from low lying areas. The Ujh river crossed the danger mark as Kathua district recorded 221.8 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 this morning. At least 40 people trapped in flash floods in different parts of the district were rescued by police and SDRF teams, officials said. (With inputs)

Red alert in ladakh, Jammu districts

  • A red alert has been issued for Kathua and Samba districts along with lower catchment areas amid incessant rains.
  • An official says almost all water bodies, including Chenab, Ravi, Tawi and Neeru, have crossed the danger mark at several places.
  • A red alert has also been issued for Ladakh amid snowfall and rains. The Leh-Kargil-Srinagar road saw a landslide in Lamayuru.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

18 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana

2
Himachal

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut

3
Punjab

Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

4
Chandigarh

People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

5
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

7
Diaspora

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate in Toronto countering pro-Khalistani protesters

8
Chandigarh

Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Traffic Police issue list of roads to be avoided due to waterlogging, MC says teams on job to clear areas

10
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit ever, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40 years record

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

Power, water supply situation grim in Himachal Pradesh

Power, water supply situation grim in Himachal Pradesh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Dera Bassi MLA visits several waterlogged societies in Dera ...

Crops bear brunt in Punjab, farmers stare at major losses

Crops bear brunt in Punjab, farmers stare at major losses

Vegetables, paddy, cotton damaged; maize sowing delayed


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Kidnapped child found, handed over to family

Robbers loot Pungrain godown, decamp with 531quintals of wheat

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

302.2 mm: Highest single-day July rainfall in Chandigarh

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Schools in Gurugram, Delhi closed today

School wall collapses

Yamuna to breach danger mark tomorrow

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects

Fatehgarh Sahib girl named editor of Norway magazine