Rains, landslides kill 5, downpour alert issued, Srinagar road remains closed

Jammu, July 9

Heavy rainfall and landslides left five persons dead in J&K and Ladakh in 24 hours. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed for traffic on Saturday due to weather vagaries, would remain shut till Monday, the J&K police informed on Sunday evening. Landslides have caused damages to the road.

Rescue work underway after a bus was struck by a landslide in Doda.

Only heavy vehicles have been advised to take the Mughal road to reach Srinagar from Jammu so that supply of essential commodities in the Valley do not suffer.

Two persons were killed when the bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide at Bhangroo on the Thathri-Gandoh road in Doda district on Sunday. While two persons were stuck inside the bus, a JCB was called to rescue them but another landslide hit the vehicle, killing the driver and a JCB helper. The deceased have been identified as Amir Hussain (driver) and Mudassir Hussain. The bus conductor (Shahid Hussain) somehow escaped with injuries. There was no passenger on the bus.

Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh and Lance Naik Telu Ram who were swept away during a flash flood in Poonch.

In Kargil, one Mohammad Kazim was killed when a boulder hit his vehicle near Pandrass village along the Leh-Srinagar highway.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two Army men, who were washed away while crossing a stream in Poonch on Saturday, have been found. Army’s White Knight Corps stated that during an area domination patrol in Poonch, Lance Naik Telu Ram got swept away due to flash floods while crossing a mountainous stream. Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh, the patrol leader, laid down his life while trying to save Telu Ram, it said.

Cops stop commuters from taking the Srinagar road in Udhampur. ANI

Rain continued till afternoon in Jammu division, resulting in washing away of a major part of the Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH-44) at Chamba Seri in Ramban.

A red warning was issued for Kathua and Samba districts and other lower catchment areas. The meteorological department issued the alert after receiving information from several places that the water level in rivers and streams had crossed the danger mark this morning.

Srinagar-based Army’s Chinar Corps provided emergency relief and aid to over 650 pilgrims stranded on the NH-44 near Qazigund in Kashmir due to inclement weather and landslides at Ramban.

Trouble not yet over More rain is likely in Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Doda and Udhampur districts. Meteorological Department Avoid slide-prone areas Ladakh people are advised to remain vigilant and avoid slide-prone areas. Meteorology officials

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated heavy rainfall and flash floods in the hilly terrains of Udhampur were particularly affecting houses and population in Dudu, Jakhed, Pattan, Latti and surrounding areas. He said that he had spoken to the Udhampur Deputy Commissioner. The SDM and the tehsildar had been deputed to urgently ensure the safety of local residents by shifting them to safe places, he said. The Leh administration issued an advisory in which it asked tourists and other people to refrain from venturing on the Leh-Manali highway besides Khardungla, Changla and Lamayuru areas without confirming their current status.

A concrete bridge over Khellani Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar national highway was washed away as Chenab and its tributaries, especially Neeru in Bhaderwah and Kalnai in Bhalessa, were in full spate. More than 15 people caught in flash floods in the district were rescued from low lying areas. The Ujh river crossed the danger mark as Kathua district recorded 221.8 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 this morning. At least 40 people trapped in flash floods in different parts of the district were rescued by police and SDRF teams, officials said. (With inputs)

Red alert in ladakh, Jammu districts