Rajasthan CM promises help to Jaipur couple

PTI

Jaipur, May 19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday instructed officials to extend all possible help to Jaipur couple injured in a firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya met the victim’s family members consoled them and said that it is a matter of concern for all. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan chief minister are monitoring the developments.

“Peace and democracy have been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir and those behind the terror attack want to disturb it. Terrorists have no religion and caste, they have only one objective of creating disturbance,” he told reporters after meeting the family members.

Tabrez and Farha, who along with their two children had gone to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jaipur, were injured in a firing by terrorists at Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Saturday night.

Their relatives and friends reached their residence in the Brahmpuri area of the city. Tabrez’s mother Majidan said it was a shocking incident and wants to see them all well. Family members have been in constant panic ever since they heard about the incident.

