Rajnath plays Holi with troops, terms Ladakh ‘valour capital’

New Delhi, March 24

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi with soldiers in Leh today. He asked the chiefs of the three armed forces to establish a new tradition of celebrating festivals with soldiers a day before the actual date. Holi is on Monday.

The minister said he decided to celebrate Holi with soldiers a day earlier, as he believed that festivals should first be celebrated by and with the protectors of the country.

“Such celebrations with soldiers on the snowy peaks of Kargil, in the scorching plains of Rajasthan and in the submarines in deep seas should become an integral part of our culture,” he said.

Addressing the troops, the minister commended their valour, determination and sacrifice as they serve in harsh terrains and inclement weather conditions to protect the motherland. “The positive commitment of the soldiers posted in high-altitude areas is much stronger,” he said.

Ladakh, he said, was India’s capital of valour and bravery, just as Delhi is the national capital, Mumbai the financial capital and Bengaluru the technology capital.

Rajnath Singh also laid a wreath at the Leh War Memorial as a mark of tribute to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Rajnath Singh was originally scheduled to visit Siachen Glacier to celebrate Holi with the troops. However, due to adverse weather conditions, his helicopter was not given clearance to take off from Leh, necessitating a change in the programme and the celebration was held in Leh.

The minister extended Holi greetings to the soldiers posted at Siachen over the phone. He told them that he would visit Siachen soon and interact with them.

Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding of the 14 Corps Lt Gen Rashim Bali.

Siachen visit cancelled

