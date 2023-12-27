 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri, assures justice : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri, assures justice

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri, assures justice

Three civilians were found dead last week after being allegedly picked up by Army following an ambush on Army vehicles

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri, assures justice

Rajnath Singh meets the family members of the deceased civilians, in Rajouri on Wednesday. Video grab



PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, December 27

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured justice to the families of three civilians who were found dead last week after being allegedly picked up by the Army following an ambush on two of Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Singh, accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, reached Rajouri district this afternoon, where he met the families of the deceased and also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) to enquire about the health of four other “torture” victims.

Several District Development Council (DDC) members, former legislators and civil society members were also present at the meeting between the Defence Minister, Lt Governor and the families of the deceased civilians.

“Whatever has happened...there will be justice,” the Defence Minister told reporters at the GMC hospital where he had reached after meeting the families of the deceased civilians at Dak Bungalow.

Four soldiers lost their lives and three others were injured when their vehicles were ambushed by terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on December 21.

Three civilians—Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32)-- were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning following the attack and they were later found dead on December 22. Video clips purportedly showing torture of the detained civilians went viral on social media.

Four people—Mohd Zulfkar, his brother Mohd Betab, Fazal Hussain and Mohd Farooq—were admitted in the GMC hospital, Rajouri last Friday after they were allegedly beaten up by the troops in Thanamandi area of Rajouri during the anti-terrorist operation. The search for terrorists is going on in both Surankote and Thanamandi forest belt.

“The Defence Minister met the families of the civilians, civil society and assured action against the guilty after an inquiry into the incident,” former MLC Shahnaz Ganai, who was present in the meeting at Dak Bungalow, told PTI.

She said they are hopeful that the victim families will get justice, given the visit of the defence minister to share the pain and his assurance.

“While condemning this incident, we also pay our tributes to our brave soldiers and express our condolences to their families. We the people of Rajouri-Poonch will not allow the inimical elements within or outside the country to take benefit of such type of incidents,” Ganai said.

Sohail Malik, DDC member, Surankote, said the Defence Minister assured them that all those responsible for the incident would be dealt with as per the law of the land.

The incident had triggered an outrage with the people demanding justice, compensation and jobs for the victim families, Malik said, expressing satisfaction over the visit of the Defence Minister and his assurance to them.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Poonch #Rajnath Singh #Rajouri


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘Returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award’, wrestler Vinesh Phogat writes to PM Modi

2
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab PAC meet

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

4
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

5
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

6
Himachal

For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP

7
India

Over two dozen passengers of Nicaragua-bound plane detained in France, decline to return to India

8
India

Deepfakes: Content not permitted under IT rules must be clearly communicated to users, Centre tells social media platforms

9
Delhi

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

10
India

India, Russia ink pact to build more nuclear power plants

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu to review security situation in J-K

Have full faith that Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, Rajnath Singh says in Rajouri

Says mistakes that hurt countrymen should not happen

Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in Rajouri, assures justice

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri, assures justice

Three civilians were found dead last week after being allege...

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi

Police have increased security in the national capital after...

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as Principal Secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Alleges that the state has been facing discrimination


Cities

View All

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

3 peddlers held with 1.5-kg heroin

Construction of speed breakers puts brakes on traffic flow in Amritsar

Vigilance Bureau nabs SI for taking Rs 50K bribe

Resource centres yet to receive funds for transportation of school students

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

Couple crushed to death by tipper on Airport Road

Chandigarh air remains ‘very poor’ for 2nd day

Committee gives nod to 17 more C&D waste collection centres

EWS admissions in non-minority private schools start on January 10

Dense fog to impact rail, road, air traffic across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

Former JNU employee arrested for duping professors of varsity, IIT Delhi of over Rs 11 crore

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, air quality remains ‘very poor’

L-G wants 3 lakh tulips to bloom across Delhi

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Gambling case: Prosecution’s failure led to acquittal of AAP MLA Angural

10 days on, cops still clueless

Five more teams seal quarterfinal berth in hockey meet

MP Rinku for easing traffic at PAP chowk

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Dense fog to continue for few days

Two thieves arrested, 12 vehicles recovered

Youth hacked to death by 3 miscreants

Man booked for strangling wife to death one year ago

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Gangster Malkeet sent to three-day police remand

Capacity building programme ends