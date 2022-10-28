Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurates 75 defense projects from Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 28

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the first carbon neutral habitat for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at the height of 19,000 feet in Hanle of Ladakh in an effort to contribute towards becoming the country’s first carbon neutral Union Territory.

The habitat will accommodate 57 personnel and provide thermal comfort during extreme weather. It will enable BRO to operate efficiently during winters.

The Defense Minister inaugurated 75 projects built by the BRO during an event in Ladakh. These 75 projects, including 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads and one carbon neutral habitat are spread across six states and two UTs. Twenty of these projects are in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

These strategically important projects have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 2,180 crore by the BRO in record time, many of which have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that the projects will bolster the country’s defense preparedness and ensure economic development of border areas.

A 120-metre long bridge Class 70 Shyok Setu on the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi Road at an altitude 14,000 feet will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate logistics movement of the Armed Forces. Other projects inaugurated virtually by the Defense Minister include two helipads, one each in Hanle and Thakung, in Eastern Ladakh. These helipads will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force in the region.

Rajnath Singh said that the government is committed to ensure the progress of far-flung areas to fulfil the security needs of the country, stressing that infrastructure development, along with the valour of the Armed Forces, was the main reason that helped India to effectively deal with the recent situation in the northern sector.

Singh termed the new 75 projects as a testament to that resolve and said that these bridges, roads and helipads will facilitate military and civil transport in far-flung areas of the western, northern and north-eastern parts of the country, forming a part of development chain. He described connectivity with border areas as one of the focus areas of the Government for the holistic development of the nation.

“Lack of infrastructure development in J&K for decades post independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation. Now, due to the government’s efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress. Our aim is to continue with the development of all states and UTs of the country” he said.

He assured and said “all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the nation to newer heights of progress. BRO has a crucial role in achieving this objective”.

Singh also laid foundation stones of the Himank Air Despatch Complex being constructed in Chandigarh and a BRO Museum at Leh.

With the onset of winter, once the passes close due to heavy snowfall, BRO extensively utilises air effort for movement of men, machinery and material to far-flung areas.