Rajouri attack: OGWs, suspects in three districts under scanner

Our Correspondent

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 10

Overground workers (OGWs), mainly associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), operating in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi, are on the radar of the security forces for assisting the terrorists who killed seven persons in Dhangri village of Rajouri last week.

Security forces, with the help of intelligence agencies, have so far picked up at least 45 suspects from these areas. Suspects from as far as Mandi in Poonch and Mahore in Reasi have been questioned regarding the attack. Besides the police, Intelligence Bureau and Military Intelligence (MI) are also working day and night to get the leads regarding two militants.

Sources in the MI said the attack seemed to have been planned in a “very meticulous” way that included plans for hiding the terrorists after the killings.

Terrorists were well aware of their targets, who belonged to the Hindu community. Intelligence agencies believe that the militants or OGWs might have held a recce of the village before the attack.

Though the National Investigation Agency has not been handed over the case, it is assisting the J&K Police with clues and possible suspects who could have helped the terrorists. Intelligence agencies are also suspicious that the terrorists involved in the operation might have been recruited by top commander of the LeT Talib Hussain Shah, who was captured and handed over to the police by locals in Reasi in July last year. As per the details of the two terrorists available with the intelligence agencies, they were young and might have been recruited some time ago and were trained in using arms. Shah was tasked with reviving insurgency in the Jammu division by Pakistan for which he had recruited many gullible youths into terrorism.

Over 50 detained for questioning

Rajouri: The J&K Police have detained around 50 persons for questioning in the Rajouri terror attack case. Police sources said those detained belonged to different parts of the district. “The detainees are being questioned by the police and other agencies. They have made some important disclosures, which will help in the probe,” the sources added. Following the attack, the administration has strengthened village defence guards, comprising local volunteers, and the border grid to keep tight vigil on possible infiltration routes. Agencies

Shah likely to visit J&K next week

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit J&K next week. Official sources said the minister would meet security personnel and families of the Rajouri attack victims. Shah held a meeting with the BJP leaders from the region on Monday.

#poonch #Rajouri #Reasi