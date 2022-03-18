Rajouri: BSF IG visits forward areas

PTI

Jammu, March 17

DK Boora, BSF IG, Jammu Frontier, visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) during a four-day tour of Rajouri district and took stock of the situation, an official said on Thursday.

He was accompanied by DIG, Sector Headquarters, Rajouri, DS Sindhu, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said. The IG interacted with officers and troops deployed in the forward areas and also reviewed the overall deployment and domination plan of the force.

He held discussions with battalion commanders concerned on the ground and reviewed the security situation. He said Boora chaired a ‘sainik sammelan’. —