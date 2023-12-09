Rajouri DC inaugurates Flospan food store

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 8

In a significant step towards addressing the pressing issue of limited foodgrain storage space, Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal inaugurated the Flospan food store on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the scarcity of covered storage facilities for foodgrains has been a growing concern for both the government and farmers in India, particularly given the year-on-year accumulation of surplus grains under the central pool and during the Rabi and Kharif harvesting seasons.

This situation has necessitated the utilisation of open storage or Cover and Plinth (CAP) techniques, which expose the grains to significant risks such as adverse climatic conditions and pest and rodent infestations, rendering them unfit for human consumption. Unfortunately, these challenges have had a detrimental impact on farmers, leading to substantial post-harvest losses and reduced income.

Recognising the urgency to address this critical challenge, the World Food Programme (WFP) India has been actively exploring innovative solutions to increase storage capacities for state governments. Leveraging its vast experience as the world’s largest humanitarian organisation and a leader in logistics and supply chain management for the UN system, the WFP has introduced the concept of Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) as temporary warehouses for food grain storage.

“The Flospan Food Store is a state-of-the-art storage facility that utilises mobile storage units to provide a reliable and secure storage solution for food grains. Developed and deployed by the WFP worldwide, these MSUs have proven their effectiveness in serving as temporary warehouses for the procurement and distribution of food to vulnerable and food-insecure households across the globe,” a spokesperson said.

Rajouri DC highlighted the significance of the Flospan Food Store in addressing the storage challenges faced by farmers, procurement agencies and state governments. He emphasised the need for innovative approaches to mitigate post-harvest losses and secure the livelihoods of farmers.

