Rajouri encounter: Para commando Abdul Majid uncle says ‘love for nation in our blood, proud of his martyrdom’

Ajote (Poonch), November 23

The uncle of Havaldar Abdul Majid who was killed in an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district said he feel proud of his nephew’s martyrdom.

Majid, a para commando, was among four army personnel killed in the operation against the terrorists in the Dharmsal belt’s Bajimaal area on Wednesday.

“We are proud of his martyrdom while fighting terrorists in the Kalakote area. His brother, a soldier of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI), also achieved martyrdom in 2017 in Bhimber Gali area of Poonch. We are ready to lay down our lives for the nation”, Majid’s uncle Mohmmad Yousef said.

Majid’s family lives in the Ajot hamlet located between zero-line and border fencing along the LoC.

Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Rajouri on Thursday.

Yousef who retired as a soldier of the army’s Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) said that we are a family of the soldiers living on the LoC to defend the nation.

“We have 30 to 40 family members who are serving or have retired from the Indian Army. Serving in the Army is in our blood. My son is also serving in the forces. It feels proud to be a soldier,” he said.

Angered over the repeated mischievous acts of Pakistan, the former soldier calls for a befitting reply to the neighbouring nation so that they do not dare to repeat it again.

Hundreds of people and relatives thronged the Majid’s house to stand by his family and were proud of his martyrdom.

Majid’s wife said he had told her about his visit to home in the next few days but news of his martyrdom has rattled her.

“Just a day ago he called me and told me that he will soon visit home. I called him a number of times yesterday but his mobile was off. In the evening, I was told by the Army that he was injured in an encounter and is in hospital,” she said.

Sunil Kumar Sharma Naib Sarpanch Ajote said that the entire belt is proud of him.

“Our son and brave jawan has achieved martyrdom in an encounter in Kalakote. Entire area is proud of him”.

“Pakistan is everyday engineering mischief and killing innocent people here. Pakistan should be given a befitting reply so that they don’t dare to repeat such acts,” Sharma said.

Those who lost their lives in the Wednesday encounter include Captain M V Pranjal of 63 Rashtriya Rifles, a resident of Karnataka, Captain Shubham of the Special Forces, resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Havaldar Abdul Majid of the Special Force, a resident of Poonch in J-K, and Lance Naik Sanjay Bist of Nainital in Uttarakhand.

