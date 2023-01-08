Rajouri terror attack: One more civilian succumbs; toll climbs to 7

Jammu, January 8
The death toll in the terrorist attack on Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri has risen to seven with one more civilian succumbing to injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.
Prince Sharma, who was in his early 20s, died at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu, where he was shifted for specialised treatment along with several others after getting critically injured in the firing by terrorists in his village on January 1, the officials said.
The attack on Dhangri had left six people, including Sharma’s elder brother Deepak Kumar dead. While four persons were killed and six others injured in the terrorist firing on January 1, two more people were killed and nine others injured in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the village the next morning. The IED was planted by terrorists in the village before fleeing.
A massive search operation is on to neutralise the terrorists behind the attack.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil first to take oath as Minis...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district
Kalka-Shimla heritage track to get vistadome coaches; trial run likely to be conducted soon
Will have glass roofs and large windows and offer a panorami...