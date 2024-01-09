Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road project progress reviewed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash Bhagat on Monday convened a meeting to review the ongoing work on the pivotal Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road project.

It is pertinent to mention here that this vital road serves as a lifeline for the Pir Panjal region, connecting the border district of Rajouri to the historic Mughal Road, maintained by the Border Roads Organization (BRO). The Rajouri- Thanamandi- Surankote Road is not just a transportation corridor but also the shortest route to the scenic Kashmir Valley.

This road intersects with the historical Mughal Road at Bafliaz in Poonch district. It serves as a pivotal conduit for hundreds of tourists, passenger vehicles and trucks traveling to and from the Kashmir Valley, linking Jammu and various parts of the country. This crucial infrastructure venture holds immense promise for enhancing connectivity and fostering development in the region, making the review imperative.

An official said that a comprehensive review during the meeting indicated that the road encompasses a total length of 32 kms, and significant progress has already been achieved. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also discussed issues regarding the construction work and asked the officers to work in tandem to resolve the issues amicably.

The official said that the DC directed the officers to steadfastly adhere to the prescribed specifications for the construction of the road. His emphasis on maintaining quality standards underscores the commitment of the administration to delivering a road that not only serves as a lifeline for the local populace but also stands the test of time in terms of durability and safety.

Furthermore, Bhagat directed the concerned departments to expedite their efforts in completing the roadwork, recognising the urgency and importance of timely project delivery.

Among others, Rajouri ADC Rajiv Kumar Khajuria, Assistant Commissioner Defence Saleem Quereshi and officers from BRO attended the meeting.

