Rajouri village youth secures AIR-388 in UPSC, had cracked NEET, JKAS earlier

Rajouri, April 21

Ghulam Maya Din, hailing from Bharot, a remote hilly area of Pirpanjal of Thanamandi tehsil in Rajouri district, has secured an All India rank (AIR) of 388 in the recently announced UPSC CSE 2023.

Earlier, he had cracked the NEET and studied medicine at Government Medical College Jammu before clearing the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) examinations.

Expressing happiness, Ghulam Maya Din, said, “People are happy with my success and giving blessings. Many people see my achievement as their own. They are celebrating and becoming a part of my success. I am very thankful to all of them.”

He also advised UPSC aspirants to avoid distractions and remain focused on their goals. Ghulam Din said, “Students should avoid distractions, make smart use of social media, and maintain focus and curiosity. If you can keep your distractions aside and try to be focused, then you can clear UPSC CSE exam, which is considered one of the toughest exams in the country.” Speaking about his UPSC journey, Din said, “In my initial days, I was not interested in this exam. I didn’t read newspapers... I had a little knowledge of humanities or general knowledge. So, it took me some time. I believe 1.5-2 years of preparation is necessary to gain that level where you can compete with peers.” “I was sick and missed the chance during the time of Covid-19. Also, I could not find my name last year due to time mismanagement during the mains examination,” he said.

Speaking about his goals and vision, Din said, “If given a chance, I will try my best to make the government policies and schemes reach the beneficiaries in a transparent and better way. This is the only thing I will strive for. Later, if given a chance to make some policies, I would like to give some ideas that are in my mind...” Earlier, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha congratulated all the aspirants from J&K who had cleared the exams.

“Heartiest congratulations to Anmol Rathore (AIR:7) and all aspirants from J&K who have cleared UPSC CSE-2023. Your remarkable achievements will inspire the youth of J&K. Best wishes to all the successful candidates,” Manoj Sinha said in a post on X.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results for the Civil Services Exam on April 16. A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different governmental services, the UPSC said.

