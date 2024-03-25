Rajya Sabha ex-MP Fayaz Mir back in PDP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 24

Former Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Mir has re-entered the political arena by joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Mehbooba Mufti. The announcement came today, with PDP President Mehbooba Mufti extending a welcome to Mir back into the party fold.

Hailing from north Kashmir’s Kupwara, Mir previously served as an MP for the PDP from 2015 to 2021. Mir narrowly lost to Bashir Ahmad Dar in 2014 Assembly polls.

Last September, Mir stepped back from active politics citing personal reasons after disassociating himself from the People’s Conference, to which he had briefly belonged after leaving the PDP in August 2021.

“To all my people,I would like to inform that due to some family commitments I have decided to keep myself away from active political engagements. Thankful to all my people for their support,” reads his tweet of September 2023.

Along with another PDP MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway, Mir was removed from Parliament after they attempted to tear the a copy of the Constitution in protest against abrogation of Article 370. Mir later tore his kurta in protest.

