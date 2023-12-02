Srinagar: Rally over 'blasphemous' social media post in varsity

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 1

Students of the University of Kashmir took to the streets on Friday to express their discontent over an alleged blasphemous social media post made by a non-local student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT). The protest, held on the campus in Hazratbal, aimed to voice opposition to the “offensive” content and demand appropriate action against the accused.

The controversy unfolded on Tuesday when a an NIT student posted “blasphemous” content on social media. The incident ignited protests within the NIT, with students urging authorities to take swift action against the accused.

The unrest subsequently spilled over to other colleges in the city, gaining momentum on Wednesday. In response to the escalating tensions, the NIT was officially closed for winter vacation on Thursday. Additionally, the government directed degree colleges across Kashmir to commence online classes from Friday as a precautionary measure.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident at the NIT and charged the student responsible for posting sensitive content. DGP RR Swain affirmed on Thursday that the police had initiated an investigation into the offensive post, assuring that the matter would be taken to a logical conclusion.

The DGP asserted, “No one will be allowed to hurt the religious feelings of any community and nobody will be allowed to use this incident for malicious purposes either.” The police investigation aims to ensure that the accused is held accountable for the alleged blasphemous post, emphasising the commitment to preserving communal harmony and preventing the exploitation of the incident for nefarious purposes.

#Kashmir #Social Media #Srinagar