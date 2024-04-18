Ram Navami celebrated in Srinagar, devotees take out Shobha Yatra

Srinagar, April 17
Ram Navami was celebrated Wednesday by the small Hindu community of the city by taking out a Shobha Yatra in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir amidst tight security.
The Ram Navami Shobha Yatra started from the Zaindar Mohalla in the old city and culminated at Tankipora after passing through Habbakadal, Barbarshah, Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and Jehangir Chowk.
“We have been taking out this yatra and ‘jhanki’ every year for the past 17 years. Earlier, it was stopped due to turmoil in the Valley,” said one of the participants.
He said that despite being a minority, the Kashmiri Pandit community takes out the procession with great enthusiasm through the city centre.
He expressed gratitude to both Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmir Pandits for their support in carrying out the procession.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran