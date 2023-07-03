 Rare wildflower major tourist attraction : The Tribune India

Visitors have a look at foxgloves in Bhaderwah, Doda. PTI



Bhaderwah, July 2

The abundant growth of wildflowers, also known as foxglove, has turned out to be a major attraction for the visitors flocking to this picturesque valley in Doda district to beat the summer heat in the plains of the country. The high-altitude slopes and vast grasslands of Bhaderwah are once again painted in white and purple colours with bell-shaped Digitalis Purpurea or foxglove flowers in full bloom, attracting the attention of local and foreign tourists visiting the valley.

Over 1.12 lakh tourists flocked to Jaie Ghati in June. Steps have been taken to highlight the natural beauty of this region. —Dilmir Choudhary, ADC, Bhaderwah

We have been living with these flowers for ages but never thought that these could become a source of earning for us. —Mohd Hussain Chechi, Nambardar, Jaie ghati

A native of temperate Europe, foxglove is a delicate and fragrant bell-shaped flower that looks like wind chimes in pink and white. It presents a rare view to the visitors. Nestled in the snow-filled Ashapati and Kailash glaciers, Bhaderwah is witnessing a massive rush of tourists.

“This is beyond my our expectations…We have come here to enjoy the pleasant weather, refreshing waterbodies and the vast meadows surrounded with dense coniferous forests, but the beauty of foxglove spread everywhere has taken us to the fairytale world,” said Akriti Mittal from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhaderwah, the valley of flowers, is known as mini-Kashmir for its resemblance with the ‘paradise on earth’. “

Tribal nomads, who traditionally reside in high-altitude meadows along with their cattle during summers, are also elated as they are earning money amid the influx of tourists. “We have been living with these flowers for ages but never thought that these can become a source of earning for us,” said Mohd Hussain Chechi, Nambardar of Jaie Ghati. He said tribals sell milk products to visitors besides youths are earning handsomely by offering pony rides.

Dilmir Choudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, said over 1.12 lakh tourists flocked to Jaie Ghati in the month of June. “The district administration in collaboration with tourism officials has already taken various steps to highlight the natural beauty of this region to the outside world,” he said.

