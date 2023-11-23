RBI ombudsman cautions against digital frauds, offers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 22

Reserve Bank of India Ombudsman (RBIO) for J&K and Ladakh Ramesh Chand has cautioned the customers to be careful of tricks and offers to avoid digital frauds.

With a view to create awareness about consumer protection and grievance redressal mechanism available under Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, a meeting was organised in Ramban.

RBIO cautioned the participants about use of different innovative methods of digital frauds by the fraudsters and appealed to the participants to stay away from the lure of such tricks and offers. The Ombudsman also encouraged the participants to come forward and take benefit of grievance redress mechanism under Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021. The meeting was organised by the office of the Banking Ombudsman, RBI, Jammu.

The programme was chaired by Ramesh Chand which was attended by the customers of regulated entities of RBI, senior officers of banks, branch heads of Ramban.

Ramesh Chand highlighted the customer centric features of the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme which aims to improve the grievance redressal mechanism for resolving customer complaints against regulated entities such as banks, NBFCs and payment service operators.

He explained about various initiatives being undertaken by RBI to protect and safeguard the customers’ right and the manner of functioning of office of RBI Ombudsman in meeting the objective of customers’ grievances redressal in cost-free, expeditious and fair manner.

Deputy RBI Ombudsman (DRBIO) Abhay Mittal briefed the participants about RBI’s Complaint Management Portal and the easy ways of lodging complaints under RBIOS-2021. He also made the participants aware about the precautions to be taken while carrying out banking transactions.

