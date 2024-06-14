RBI Ombudsman holds awareness programmes

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 13

With a view to create awareness about consumer protection and grievance redress mechanism available under Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, awareness programmes were organised by the office of Ombudsman, RBI, Jammu, at Chatroo and Gulabgarh in Kishtwar.

The programmes were chaired by Ramesh Chand, RBI Ombudsman, for J&K and Ladakh. Besides Zonal Head, State Bank of India and Custer Head, J&K Bank, each of the programmes were attended by more than 200 participants including bank branch heads, members of various self-help groups, customers of regulated entities of RBI and students of local schools.

Ramesh Chand highlighted the customer-centric features of the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021 (RBIOS-2021) which aims to improve the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against regulated entities such as banks, NBFCs and payment service operators.

He explained about various initiatives being undertaken by the RBI to protect and safeguard the customers’ right and the manner of functioning of RBI Ombudsman in meeting the objective of customers’ grievances redressal in a cost free, expeditious and fair manner.

He cautioned the participants about the use of different innovative methods of digital frauds by the fraudsters and appealed to the participants to stay away from the lure of such tricks and offers. He also made the participants aware about the precautions to be taken while carrying out banking transactions through netbanking, debit or credit card. He briefed the participants about RBI’s Complaint Management Portal and the easy ways of lodging complaints under RBIOS-2021.

