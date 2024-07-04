RDD officials booked for corruption

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 3

J&K Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against officials of the Rural Development Department (RDD) who are allegedly involved in misappropriation of over Rs 30 lakh.

The accused belong to the RDD from Dachhan block in Kishtwar district. “The verification conducted reveals that the RDD officials under a abused their official positions to misappropriate funds amounting to Rs 30,25,264 for 20 randomly selected different works of panchayat Loharna and Janakpur on account of payments for the material supplied with consequent loss to the state exchequer,” an official spokesperson said.

During investigation, house search of accused Parveen Sharma, then BDO Dachhan situated at Jammu has also been conducted.

