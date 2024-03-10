Reading hall inaugurated at border block library

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 9

Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta, on Saturday inaugurated a reading hall at border block library, Chadwal.

The Principal Secretary emphasised the importance of such initiatives in cultivating a culture of lifelong learning and intellectual curiosity. He expressed optimism about the positive impact of this reading hall on readers of the region.

“In a world increasingly reliant on digital mediums, establishment of physical reading spaces like this reading hall underscores the enduring importance of tangible community resources for education and enlightenment, especially for the youth,” maintained Gupta.

He said that inauguration of the library has marked beginning of a new chapter in the literary journey of the entire border area. “As the doors of the reading hall open to the public, it is anticipated that it will become a vibrant hub for knowledge exchange, cultural exploration, and community engagement,” the Principal Secretary added.

The objective behind construction of such utilities affirms the commitment of the government towards nurturing reading habits among the youth and fostering a knowledge-driven society.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar