Ready for Assembly polls, says BJP’s J&K president

PTI

Srinagar, June 17

The BJP on Saturday said it was ready for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the Election Commission to announce dates for the polls in the Union Territory.

Addressing a party rally here, BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina said, “Former CM Omar Abdullah accused us a couple of days ago of running away from elections. I request the EC with folded hands to announce the dates for elections in J&K.”

Raina said the party was confident of forming the government in J&K as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked for peace in the UT and welfare of its people.

Launching the party’s ‘Har Ghar Chalo’ campaign, Raina said the aim of the Modi government was to work for the welfare of the poor. “We want the poor to be happy, we want to serve the poor. Everyone should feel this government belongs to him, everyone should feel that they are getting justice,” he said.

Talking to reporters after the rally, Raina said Modi had brought peace to Jammu and Kashmir, making the BJP popular in the UT.

“National Conference leader Omar Abdullah should know that elections are announced and conducted by the Election Commission, not by the PM or a political party,” he added.