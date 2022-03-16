Ready to face threats: Army

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 15

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who heads the Northern Command, today said jawans were in a high state of readiness to face the evolving threats along the LAC and the LoC. “Our troops have displayed exceptional bravery through a well-coordinated and an aggressive response strategy,” he said.

At the Investiture Ceremony-2022 at the command headquarters in Udhampur, he presented 92 gallantry awards to officers, including 19 to martyrs' kin. —