Ready to face threats: Army

Jammu, March 15
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who heads the Northern Command, today said jawans were in a high state of readiness to face the evolving threats along the LAC and the LoC. “Our troops have displayed exceptional bravery through a well-coordinated and an aggressive response strategy,” he said.
At the Investiture Ceremony-2022 at the command headquarters in Udhampur, he presented 92 gallantry awards to officers, including 19 to martyrs' kin. —
