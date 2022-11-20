Real Kashmir FC lads beat Rajasthan United as I-League returns to Valley

PTI

Srinagar, November 19

Passion was high and the excitement grew greater with each minute as locals came out in huge numbers to support Real Kashmir FC in their I-League match against Rajasthan United FC here, the first such game in the Valley since the Covid outbreak.

The synthetic turf at the TRC Grounds came alive after three years as football supporters filled up the stands on a chilly Saturday afternoon. Won by RKFC 2-0, the match was the first high-profile game in the Valley since the outbreak of Covid. As the players took to the ground, the spectators cheered for their team. The match referee’s whistles could hardly be heard amid the applause, drumbeats and whistles, and the occasional boos for the opponents.

The match had its moments – power-packed volleys, numerous headers, heated arguments between players, unruly scenes, as well as injuries. “I am glad that our team lived up to the expectations of the huge crowd that had gathered to cheer the Snow Leopards. The enthusiasm was more because of the new local coach who is an inspiration for the youth,” said RKFC owner Sandeep Chattoo.

With the crowd backing them to the hilt, the RKFC players kept the pressure on the visiting team throughout the game. The team struck one past the rival team goal-keeper in the 21st minute through Moro Lamine, the 28-year-old Ghanaian centre-back, as the crowd stood on its feet. The Real Kashmir continued to dominate the match and struck again in the 77th minute through Jerry Pulamte.