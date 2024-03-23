Realign railway tracks in Shopian: Mehbooba Mufti

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 22

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today sought realignment of the proposed new railway line that will pass through orchards in Shopian.

Displacement to hit locals Displacement of locals from their ancestral land will inflict immense hardship on affected families who depend on horticulture, agriculture and related activities for livelihood. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief

Mehbooba, who visited the Zainpora area of Shopian district on Thursday, met locals who voiced serious concern about the impact of the railway line. In a letter to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mehbooba has highlighted the potential adverse effects of the land acquisition for the railway line. She said displacement of locals from their ancestral land would inflict immense hardship on affected families who depend on horticulture, agriculture and related activities for their livelihood.

“The land in question is primarily used for apple cultivation, which serves as the main source of income and survival for the residents,” the letter reads.

She urged the Railways to consider altering the alignment of the track to minimise the impact on the affected communities. Mehbooba suggested that a slight change in the route could mitigate the adverse effects on the livelihoods of the people significantly.

If altering the alignment was not feasible, Mehbooba said it was important to provide suitable and adequate compensation to those affected by the land acquisition. She emphasised the need for fair compensation packages to ensure that the affected families could sustain themselves and rebuild their lives elsewhere.

Acknowledging the significance of infrastructure developmental projects in enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth, Mehbooba underscored the importance of prioritising the welfare and rights of the communities directly impacted by such projects.

She sought intervention of Vaishnaw to address the concerns raised by the affected people, seeking a mutually beneficial solution.

The Railways has sanctioned five railway lines in Jammu & Kashmir, including the doubling of the Baramulla-Banihal section (135.5 km), Baramulla-Uri (50 km), Sopore-Kupwara (33.7 km), Awantipora-Shopian (27.6 km) and Anantnag-Bijbehara-Pahalgam (77.5 km).

The railway line extension, particularly in the apple-centric town of Shopian, has instilled a sense of panic among residents, who fear loss of their livelihood. In Zainapora, residents are questioning the necessity of the railway lines in the Valley. They have also sought clarity on why such projects were being sanctioned.

The CPM has already expressed concern on the development. “The survey conducted by the Railways in the apple-belt of Zainapora for railroad development has created panic among residents, who fear for their livelihoods. The survey should not be carried out recklessly as it could impact the livelihood of locals,” CPM leader MY Tarigami had said.

“The concerns of apple cultivators in apple-rich villages of south Kashmir should be taken into consideration, and efforts should be made to minimise any potential losses,” he added.

