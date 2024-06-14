Reasi attack: 50 detained, search expanded to far-flung areas of district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 13

At least 50 individuals have been detained by the Reasi police in connection with the investigation into the recent terror attack on a bus, in which nine pilgrims were killed.

A police official said the detentions were made following an intensive investigation led by the police at the Kanda area police station in Pouni. “Significant leads have been uncovered in the probe, which will aid the identification and arrest of those involved in orchestrating the attack,” the official added.

For a comprehensive probe, search operations have been expanded to encompass far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore, which were terrorist hotbeds between 1995 and 2005. The operations are aimed at uncovering further evidence to apprehend the terrorists who may be hiding in these remote regions, the official said.

Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.

The police have already released a sketch of one of the terrorists and announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of culprits.

A group of at least two terrorists had on Sunday evening opened fire at a bus which was carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra. A terrorist came on the road and fired bullets at the driver, which caused the vehicle to veer off the road and fall in a deep gorge. The terrorists continued firing at the crashed bus, which caused bullet injuries to many pilgrims, including minors. — With PTI inputs

Residents being harassed by admn: Omar

NC leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at the administration for allegedly arresting and harassing people in the aftermath of terror attacks in Jammu region

“If the only tool you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. This incompetent J&K administration only knows how to arrest, detain & harass people,” Omar posted on X

