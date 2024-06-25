Reasi Bus Attack: 3 more picked for questioning

Jammu, June 24
Three more people have been detained for questioning about the terrorists who carried out the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi on June 9, the police said on Monday.
The police had on June 19 arrested a man for his alleged involvement in harbouring and helping the terrorists involved in the attack. The man was identified as 45-year-old Hakam Din. Sources said Din’s wife and son have also been picked up for questioning.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition
Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra