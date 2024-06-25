Reasi Bus Attack: 3 more picked for questioning

PTI

Jammu, June 24

Three more people have been detained for questioning about the terrorists who carried out the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi on June 9, the police said on Monday.

The police had on June 19 arrested a man for his alleged involvement in harbouring and helping the terrorists involved in the attack. The man was identified as 45-year-old Hakam Din. Sources said Din’s wife and son have also been picked up for questioning.

